Gravitational Potential Energy

Gravitational potential energy (GPE) is the energy an object possesses due to its position in a gravitational field. It is calculated using the formula GPE = mgh, where m is mass, g is the acceleration due to gravity (approximately 9.81 m/s² on Earth), and h is the height above a reference point. In the context of the jump, the increase in GPE corresponds to the height the person reaches during the jump.