Two vehicles are approaching an intersection. One is a 2500-kg pickup traveling at 14.0 m/s from east to west (the -x-direction), and the other is a 1500-kg sedan going from south to north (the +y-direction) at 23.0 m/s. What are the magnitude and direction of the net momentum?
Ch 08: Momentum, Impulse, and Collisions
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 8, Problem 4a
Two vehicles are approaching an intersection. One is a 2500-kg pickup traveling at 14.0 m/s from east to west (the -x-direction), and the other is a 1500-kg sedan going from south to north (the +y-direction) at 23.0 m/s. Find the x- and y-components of the net momentum of this system.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of momentum. Momentum is a vector quantity defined as the product of an object's mass and velocity. The formula for momentum is given as , where is momentum, is mass, and is velocity.
Step 2: Calculate the x-component of momentum for the pickup truck. Since the pickup is traveling in the -x direction, its momentum will be negative. Use the formula , where is the mass of the pickup (2500 kg) and is its velocity (-14.0 m/s).
Step 3: Calculate the y-component of momentum for the sedan. Since the sedan is traveling in the +y direction, its momentum will be positive. Use the formula , where is the mass of the sedan (1500 kg) and is its velocity (23.0 m/s).
Step 4: Add the x-components of momentum to find the net x-component of momentum. Since only the pickup contributes to the x-direction, the net x-component is simply the pickup's momentum in the x-direction.
Step 5: Add the y-components of momentum to find the net y-component of momentum. Since only the sedan contributes to the y-direction, the net y-component is simply the sedan's momentum in the y-direction.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:6m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Momentum
Momentum is a vector quantity defined as the product of an object's mass and its velocity. It is expressed as p = mv, where p is momentum, m is mass, and v is velocity. In a system of multiple objects, the total momentum is the vector sum of the individual momenta, which is crucial for analyzing collisions and interactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:17
Intro to Momentum
Vector Components
Vector components are the projections of a vector along the axes of a coordinate system, typically the x and y axes in two-dimensional space. For momentum, this means breaking down the total momentum into its x-component (horizontal) and y-component (vertical). This decomposition allows for easier calculations and understanding of the system's behavior in each direction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:30
Vector Addition By Components
Conservation of Momentum
The conservation of momentum principle states that in a closed system with no external forces, the total momentum remains constant. This principle is fundamental in analyzing collisions, as it allows us to equate the total momentum before and after an event. In this scenario, calculating the net momentum components helps in understanding how the vehicles will interact at the intersection.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:58
Conservation Of Momentum
Related Practice
Textbook Question
3852
views
Textbook Question
You are standing on a sheet of ice that covers the football stadium parking lot in Buffalo; there is negligible friction between your feet and the ice. A friend throws you a 0.600-kg ball that is traveling horizontally at 10.0 m/s. Your mass is 70.0 kg. If the ball hits you and bounces off your chest, so afterward it is moving horizontally at 8.0 m/s in the opposite direction, what is your speed after the collision?
2061
views
Textbook Question
You are standing on a sheet of ice that covers the football stadium parking lot in Buffalo; there is negligible friction between your feet and the ice. A friend throws you a 0.600-kg ball that is traveling horizontally at 10.0 m/s. Your mass is 70.0 kg. If you catch the ball, with what speed do you and the ball move afterward?
2231
views