Step 2: Write the equation for conservation of momentum. The total momentum before catching the ball is equal to the total momentum after catching the ball: m 1 v 1 + m 2 v 2 = ( m 1 + m 2 ) v f , where m 1 is the mass of the ball, v 1 is the velocity of the ball, m 2 is your mass, v 2 is your initial velocity (which is 0), and v f is the final velocity of you and the ball together.