Skip to main content
Ch 09: Rotation of Rigid Bodies
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 09: Rotation of Rigid BodiesProblem 9
Chapter 9, Problem 9

A bicycle wheel has an initial angular velocity of 1.50 rad/s. (a) If its angular acceleration is constant and equal to 0.200 rad/s2, what is its angular velocity at t = 2.50 s? (b) Through what angle has the wheel turned between t = 0 and t = 2.50 s?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the given values for part (a). The initial angular velocity \( \omega_0 \) is 1.50 rad/s, the angular acceleration \( \alpha \) is 0.200 rad/s^2, and the time \( t \) is 2.50 s. Use the kinematic equation for angular velocity: \( \omega = \omega_0 + \alpha t \).
Step 2: Substitute the given values into the equation \( \omega = \omega_0 + \alpha t \). This will allow you to calculate the angular velocity \( \omega \) at \( t = 2.50 \) s.
Step 3: For part (b), identify the given values again: \( \omega_0 = 1.50 \) rad/s, \( \alpha = 0.200 \) rad/s^2, and \( t = 2.50 \) s. Use the kinematic equation for angular displacement: \( \theta = \omega_0 t + \frac{1}{2} \alpha t^2 \).
Step 4: Substitute the given values into the equation \( \theta = \omega_0 t + \frac{1}{2} \alpha t^2 \). This will allow you to calculate the angular displacement \( \theta \), which represents the angle the wheel has turned.
Step 5: Ensure that the units are consistent throughout the calculations (radians for angular quantities, seconds for time) and verify the results for both angular velocity and angular displacement using the respective equations.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angular Velocity

Angular velocity is a measure of how quickly an object rotates around an axis, expressed in radians per second (rad/s). It indicates the rate of change of the angular position of the object. In this question, the initial angular velocity of the bicycle wheel is given as 1.50 rad/s, which serves as the starting point for calculating its angular velocity after a certain time.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:18
Intro to Angular Momentum

Angular Acceleration

Angular acceleration refers to the rate of change of angular velocity over time, measured in radians per second squared (rad/s²). It indicates how quickly the angular velocity of an object is increasing or decreasing. In this scenario, the constant angular acceleration of 0.200 rad/s² affects the wheel's angular velocity over the specified time interval.
Recommended video:
Guided course
12:12
Conservation of Angular Momentum

Angular Displacement

Angular displacement is the angle through which an object has rotated about a specific axis, measured in radians. It can be calculated using the initial angular velocity, angular acceleration, and time. In this problem, determining the angle through which the bicycle wheel has turned involves applying the equations of motion for rotational dynamics, which relate these quantities.
Recommended video:
Guided course
14:03
Rotational Position & Displacement
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A wheel is rotating about an axis that is in the z-direction. The angular velocity ωz is -6.00 rad/s at t = 0, increases linearly with time, and is +4.00 rad/s at t = 7.00 s. We have taken counterclockwise rotation to be positive. What is the angular displacement of the wheel at t = 7.00 s?

2174
views
Textbook Question

A wheel is rotating about an axis that is in the z-direction. The angular velocity ωz is -6.00 rad/s at t = 0, increases linearly with time, and is +4.00 rad/s at t = 7.00 s. We have taken counterclockwise rotation to be positive. Is the angular acceleration during this time interval positive or negative?

2620
views
Textbook Question

A wheel is rotating about an axis that is in the z-direction. The angular velocity ωz is -6.00 rad/s at t = 0, increases linearly with time, and is +4.00 rad/s at t = 7.00 s. We have taken counterclockwise rotation to be positive. During what time interval is the speed of the wheel increasing? Decreasing?

1818
views
Textbook Question

An electric fan is turned off, and its angular velocity decreases uniformly from 500 rev/min to 200 rev/min in 4.00 s. Find the angular acceleration in rev/s2 and the number of revolutions made by the motor in the 4.00-s interval.

2773
views
Textbook Question

A high-speed flywheel in a motor is spinning at 500 rpm when a power failure suddenly occurs. The flywheel has mass 40.0 kg and diameter 75.0 cm. The power is off for 30.0 s, and during this time the flywheel slows due to friction in its axle bearings. During the time the power is off, the flywheel makes 200 complete revolutions. At what rate is the flywheel spinning when the power comes back on?

3434
views
Textbook Question

An electric fan is turned off, and its angular velocity decreases uniformly from 500 rev/min to 200 rev/min in 4.00 s. How many more seconds are required for the fan to come to rest if the angular acceleration remains constant at the value calculated in part (a)?

3523
views