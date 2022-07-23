Skip to main content
Ch 09: Rotation of Rigid Bodies
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 09: Rotation of Rigid BodiesProblem 8a
Chapter 9, Problem 8a

A wheel is rotating about an axis that is in the z-direction. The angular velocity ωz is -6.00 rad/s at t = 0, increases linearly with time, and is +4.00 rad/s at t = 7.00 s. We have taken counterclockwise rotation to be positive. Is the angular acceleration during this time interval positive or negative?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the formula for angular acceleration (α). Angular acceleration is defined as the rate of change of angular velocity (ω) with respect to time (t). The formula is: α = ωf - ωit, where ωf is the final angular velocity, ωi is the initial angular velocity, and t is the time interval.
Substitute the given values into the formula. The initial angular velocity is ωi = -6.00 rad/s, the final angular velocity is ωf = +4.00 rad/s, and the time interval is t = 7.00 s.
Calculate the numerator of the formula, which is the change in angular velocity: ωf - ωi = 4.00 - (-6.00). Simplify this expression to find the total change in angular velocity.
Divide the change in angular velocity by the time interval to find the angular acceleration: α = 10.007.00. This will give the angular acceleration in rad/s².
Interpret the sign of the angular acceleration. Since the angular velocity is increasing from a negative value to a positive value, the angular acceleration is positive. This indicates that the wheel is speeding up in the counterclockwise direction.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angular Velocity

Angular velocity is a vector quantity that represents the rate of rotation of an object around an axis. It is measured in radians per second (rad/s) and indicates both the speed and direction of the rotation. In this question, the angular velocity changes from -6.00 rad/s to +4.00 rad/s, indicating a change in the direction of rotation over time.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:18
Intro to Angular Momentum

Angular Acceleration

Angular acceleration is the rate of change of angular velocity over time, typically measured in radians per second squared (rad/s²). It can be positive or negative, depending on whether the angular velocity is increasing or decreasing. In this scenario, the angular acceleration can be determined by analyzing the change in angular velocity from -6.00 rad/s to +4.00 rad/s over the time interval of 7 seconds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
12:12
Conservation of Angular Momentum

Direction of Rotation

The direction of rotation is crucial in determining the sign of angular velocity and angular acceleration. In this problem, counterclockwise rotation is defined as positive, while clockwise rotation is negative. The change in angular velocity from a negative to a positive value indicates a transition from clockwise to counterclockwise rotation, which implies that the angular acceleration must be positive during the time interval considered.
Recommended video:
Guided course
14:03
Rotational Position & Displacement
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A wheel is rotating about an axis that is in the z-direction. The angular velocity ωz is -6.00 rad/s at t = 0, increases linearly with time, and is +4.00 rad/s at t = 7.00 s. We have taken counterclockwise rotation to be positive. What is the angular displacement of the wheel at t = 7.00 s?

2174
views
Textbook Question

The angle θ through which a disk drive turns is given by θ(t) = a + bt - ct3, where a, b, and c are constants, t is in seconds, and θ is in radians. When t = 0, θ = π/4 rad and the angular velocity is 2.00 rad/s. When t = 1.50 s, the angular acceleration is 1.25 rad/s2. What are θ and the angular velocity when the angular acceleration is 3.50 rad/s2?

2103
views
Textbook Question

A bicycle wheel has an initial angular velocity of 1.50 rad/s. (a) If its angular acceleration is constant and equal to 0.200 rad/s2, what is its angular velocity at t = 2.50 s? (b) Through what angle has the wheel turned between t = 0 and t = 2.50 s?

1564
views
Textbook Question

A wheel is rotating about an axis that is in the z-direction. The angular velocity ωz is -6.00 rad/s at t = 0, increases linearly with time, and is +4.00 rad/s at t = 7.00 s. We have taken counterclockwise rotation to be positive. During what time interval is the speed of the wheel increasing? Decreasing?

1818
views
Textbook Question

The angle θ through which a disk drive turns is given by θ(t) = a + bt - ct3, where a, b, and c are constants, t is in seconds, and θ is in radians. When t = 0, θ = π/4 rad and the angular velocity is 2.00 rad/s. When t = 1.50 s, the angular acceleration is 1.25 rad/s2. (b) What is the angular acceleration when θ = π/4 rad?

2865
views
Textbook Question

The angle θ through which a disk drive turns is given by θ(t) = a + bt - ct3, where a, b, and c are constants, t is in seconds, and θ is in radians. When t = 0, θ = π/4 rad and the angular velocity is 2.00 rad/s. When t = 1.50 s, the angular acceleration is 1.25 rad/s2. Find a, b, and c, including their units.

1733
views