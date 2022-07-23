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Ch 09: Rotation of Rigid Bodies
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 09: Rotation of Rigid BodiesProblem 24c
Chapter 9, Problem 24c

An electric turntable 0.750 m in diameter is rotating about a fixed axis with an initial angular velocity of 0.250 rev/s and a constant angular acceleration of 0.900 rev/s2. What is the tangential speed of a point on the rim of the turntable at t = 0.200 s?

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1
Convert the given angular velocity and angular acceleration from revolutions per second (rev/s) and revolutions per second squared (rev/s²) to radians per second (rad/s) and radians per second squared (rad/s²), respectively. Use the conversion factor: 1 revolution = 2π radians.
Calculate the angular velocity (ω) at time t = 0.200 s using the formula for angular velocity under constant angular acceleration: ω=ωo+αt, where ωo is the initial angular velocity, α is the angular acceleration, and t is the time.
Determine the radius of the turntable from its diameter. The radius is half the diameter: r=0.7502=0.375 m.
Use the relationship between tangential speed (v) and angular velocity (ω): v=rω, where r is the radius and ω is the angular velocity at t = 0.200 s.
Substitute the values of r and ω into the formula for tangential speed to find the result: v=0.375ω.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angular Velocity

Angular velocity is a measure of how quickly an object rotates around an axis, expressed in radians per second or revolutions per second. In this scenario, the initial angular velocity of the turntable is given as 0.250 rev/s, indicating the rate of rotation at the start of the observation.
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Angular Acceleration

Angular acceleration refers to the rate of change of angular velocity over time, typically measured in revolutions per second squared. In this case, the turntable has a constant angular acceleration of 0.900 rev/s², which means its rotational speed increases steadily as time progresses.
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Tangential Speed

Tangential speed is the linear speed of a point on the circumference of a rotating object, calculated as the product of the angular velocity and the radius of the rotation. For the turntable, the tangential speed at any moment can be determined using the formula v = r * ω, where r is the radius and ω is the angular velocity at that time.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate the moment of inertia of each of the following uniform objects about the axes indicated. Consult Table 9.2 as needed. A thin 2.50-kg rod of length 75.0 cm, about an axis perpendicular to it and passing through (i) one end and (ii) its center, and (iii) about an axis parallel to the rod and passing through it.

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Textbook Question

Four small spheres, each of which you can regard as a point of mass 0.200 kg, are arranged in a square 0.400 m on a side and connected by extremely light rods (Fig. E9.28). Find the moment of inertia of the system about an axis that passes through the centers of the upper left and lower right spheres and through point O.

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Textbook Question

An electric turntable 0.750 m in diameter is rotating about a fixed axis with an initial angular velocity of 0.250 rev/s and a constant angular acceleration of 0.900 rev/s2.

(a) Compute the angular velocity of the turntable after 0.200 s.

(b) Through how many revolutions has the turntable spun in this time interval?

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Textbook Question

A wheel of diameter 40.0 cm starts from rest and rotates with a constant angular acceleration of 3.00 rad/s2. Compute the radial acceleration of a point on the rim for the instant the wheel completes its second revolution from the relationship arad = v2/r.

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Textbook Question

A wheel of diameter 40.0 cm starts from rest and rotates with a constant angular acceleration of 3.00 rad/s2. Compute the radial acceleration of a point on the rim for the instant the wheel completes its second revolution from the relationship arad = ω2r.

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Textbook Question

An electric turntable 0.750 m in diameter is rotating about a fixed axis with an initial angular velocity of 0.250 rev/s and a constant angular acceleration of 0.900 rev/s2. What is the magnitude of the resultant acceleration of a point on the rim at t = 0.200 s?

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