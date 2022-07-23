Moment of Inertia

The moment of inertia is a measure of an object's resistance to rotational motion about a specific axis. It depends on the mass distribution relative to that axis, calculated as the sum of the products of each mass and the square of its distance from the axis. For point masses, it is given by I = Σ(m_i * r_i²), where m_i is the mass and r_i is the distance from the axis.