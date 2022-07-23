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Ch 09: Rotation of Rigid Bodies
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 09: Rotation of Rigid BodiesProblem 7c
Chapter 9, Problem 7c

The angle θ through which a disk drive turns is given by θ(t) = a + bt - ct3, where a, b, and c are constants, t is in seconds, and θ is in radians. When t = 0, θ = π/4 rad and the angular velocity is 2.00 rad/s. When t = 1.50 s, the angular acceleration is 1.25 rad/s2. What are θ and the angular velocity when the angular acceleration is 3.50 rad/s2?

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Step 1: Start by understanding the given equation for the angle θ(t) = a + bt - ct^3, where a, b, and c are constants. The angular velocity ω(t) is the first derivative of θ(t) with respect to time, and the angular acceleration α(t) is the second derivative of θ(t) with respect to time.
Step 2: Differentiate θ(t) to find ω(t). Using the derivative rules, ω(t) = dθ/dt = b - 3ct^2. Then, differentiate ω(t) to find α(t), which is the angular acceleration: α(t) = dω/dt = -6ct.
Step 3: Use the initial conditions to solve for the constants a, b, and c. When t = 0, θ = π/4 rad, so substitute t = 0 into θ(t) to find a. Similarly, when t = 0, ω = 2.00 rad/s, so substitute t = 0 into ω(t) to find b. Finally, use the condition α(1.50 s) = 1.25 rad/s² to solve for c by substituting t = 1.50 s into α(t).
Step 4: Once the constants a, b, and c are determined, substitute α(t) = 3.50 rad/s² into the angular acceleration equation α(t) = -6ct to solve for the corresponding time t. This will give the time at which the angular acceleration is 3.50 rad/s².
Step 5: Use the calculated time t from Step 4 to find θ and ω. Substitute this value of t into θ(t) to find the angle θ, and into ω(t) to find the angular velocity ω. These will be the values of θ and ω when the angular acceleration is 3.50 rad/s².

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angular Displacement

Angular displacement refers to the angle through which an object rotates about a fixed point, measured in radians. In this context, θ(t) represents the angular displacement of the disk drive as a function of time, incorporating constants that affect its motion. Understanding how to evaluate θ at specific times is crucial for determining the position of the disk drive.
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Angular Velocity

Angular velocity is the rate of change of angular displacement with respect to time, typically expressed in radians per second (rad/s). It can be derived from the angular displacement function by taking its first derivative with respect to time. In this problem, knowing how to calculate angular velocity at different times is essential for understanding the motion of the disk drive.
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Angular Acceleration

Angular acceleration is the rate of change of angular velocity over time, measured in radians per second squared (rad/s²). It is obtained by differentiating the angular velocity function. In this scenario, the relationship between angular acceleration and the constants in the angular displacement equation is key to finding the conditions under which the angular acceleration reaches a specified value.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A wheel is rotating about an axis that is in the z-direction. The angular velocity ωz is -6.00 rad/s at t = 0, increases linearly with time, and is +4.00 rad/s at t = 7.00 s. We have taken counterclockwise rotation to be positive. What is the angular displacement of the wheel at t = 7.00 s?

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Textbook Question

A wheel is rotating about an axis that is in the z-direction. The angular velocity ωz is -6.00 rad/s at t = 0, increases linearly with time, and is +4.00 rad/s at t = 7.00 s. We have taken counterclockwise rotation to be positive. Is the angular acceleration during this time interval positive or negative?

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Textbook Question

A wheel is rotating about an axis that is in the z-direction. The angular velocity ωz is -6.00 rad/s at t = 0, increases linearly with time, and is +4.00 rad/s at t = 7.00 s. We have taken counterclockwise rotation to be positive. During what time interval is the speed of the wheel increasing? Decreasing?

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Textbook Question

The angle θ through which a disk drive turns is given by θ(t) = a + bt - ct3, where a, b, and c are constants, t is in seconds, and θ is in radians. When t = 0, θ = π/4 rad and the angular velocity is 2.00 rad/s. When t = 1.50 s, the angular acceleration is 1.25 rad/s2. (b) What is the angular acceleration when θ = π/4 rad?

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A fan blade rotates with angular velocity given by ωz(t) = g - bt2, where g = 5.00 rad/s and b = 0.800 rad/s3. Calculate the instantaneous angular acceleration αz at t = 3.00 s and the average angular acceleration αav-z for the time interval t = 0 to t = 3.00 s. How do these two quantities compare? If they are different, why?

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Textbook Question

The angle θ through which a disk drive turns is given by θ(t) = a + bt - ct3, where a, b, and c are constants, t is in seconds, and θ is in radians. When t = 0, θ = π/4 rad and the angular velocity is 2.00 rad/s. When t = 1.50 s, the angular acceleration is 1.25 rad/s2. Find a, b, and c, including their units.

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