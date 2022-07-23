A 2.00-kg rock has a horizontal velocity of magnitude 12.0 m/s when it is at point P in Fig. E10.35. At this instant, what are the magnitude and direction of its angular momentum relative to point O?
A 2.00-kg rock has a horizontal velocity of magnitude 12.0 m/s when it is at point P in Fig. E10.35. If the only force acting on the rock is its weight, what is the rate of change (magnitude and direction) of its angular momentum at this instant?
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Key Concepts
Angular Momentum
Torque
Conservation of Angular Momentum
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