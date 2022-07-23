A 2.00-kg rock has a horizontal velocity of magnitude 12.0 m/s when it is at point P in Fig. E10.35. At this instant, what are the magnitude and direction of its angular momentum relative to point O?
A 2.80-kg grinding wheel is in the form of a solid cylinder of radius 0.100 m. What constant torque will bring it from rest to an angular speed of 1200 rev/min in 2.5 s?
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Key Concepts
Torque
Moment of Inertia
Angular Kinematics
A 2.00-kg rock has a horizontal velocity of magnitude 12.0 m/s when it is at point P in Fig. E10.35. If the only force acting on the rock is its weight, what is the rate of change (magnitude and direction) of its angular momentum at this instant?
A playground merry-go-round has radius and moment of inertia about a vertical axle through its center, and it turns with negligible friction. A child applies an force tangentially to the edge of the merry-go-round for . If the merry-go-round is initially at rest, how much work did the child do on the merry-go-round?
An airplane propeller is 2.08 m in length (from tip to tip) and has a mass of 117 kg. When the airplane's engine is first started, it applies a constant torque of 1950 Nm to the propeller, which starts from rest. What is the instantaneous power output of the motor at the instant that the propeller has turned through 5.00 revolutions?
An electric motor consumes 9.00 kJ of electrical energy in 1.00 min. If one-third of this energy goes into heat and other forms of internal energy of the motor, with the rest going to the motor output, how much torque will this engine develop if you run it at 2500 rpm?
A playground merry-go-round has radius and moment of inertia about a vertical axle through its center, and it turns with negligible friction. A child applies an force tangentially to the edge of the merry-go-round for . If the merry-go-round is initially at rest, what is its angular speed after this interval?