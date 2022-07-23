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Ch 10: Dynamics of Rotational Motion
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 10: Dynamics of Rotational MotionProblem 35a
Chapter 10, Problem 35a

A 2.80-kg grinding wheel is in the form of a solid cylinder of radius 0.100 m. What constant torque will bring it from rest to an angular speed of 1200 rev/min in 2.5 s?

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First, convert the angular speed from revolutions per minute (rev/min) to radians per second (rad/s). Use the conversion factor: 1 rev = 2π rad and 1 min = 60 s.
Calculate the angular acceleration (α) using the formula: α = (ω_f - ω_i) / t, where ω_f is the final angular speed, ω_i is the initial angular speed (0 rad/s since it starts from rest), and t is the time (2.5 s).
Determine the moment of inertia (I) for the solid cylinder using the formula: I = (1/2) * m * r^2, where m is the mass (2.80 kg) and r is the radius (0.100 m).
Use the relationship between torque (τ), moment of inertia (I), and angular acceleration (α): τ = I * α. Substitute the values of I and α to find the torque.
Ensure all units are consistent and check the calculations for any errors. The torque calculated will be the constant torque required to bring the wheel to the desired angular speed in the given time.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Torque

Torque is a measure of the force that can cause an object to rotate about an axis. It is calculated as the product of the force and the distance from the axis of rotation, known as the lever arm. In this problem, torque is needed to change the angular speed of the grinding wheel from rest to a specified speed.
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Moment of Inertia

Moment of inertia is a property of a body that defines its resistance to angular acceleration, depending on the mass distribution relative to the axis of rotation. For a solid cylinder, it is calculated using the formula I = 0.5 * m * r^2, where m is the mass and r is the radius. This concept is crucial for determining how much torque is needed to achieve the desired angular acceleration.
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Angular Kinematics

Angular kinematics involves the study of rotational motion parameters such as angular velocity and angular acceleration. The problem requires calculating the angular acceleration using the change in angular speed and time, which is then used to find the torque. The formula α = (ω_final - ω_initial) / t helps in determining the angular acceleration needed to solve the problem.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A 2.00-kg rock has a horizontal velocity of magnitude 12.0 m/s when it is at point P in Fig. E10.35. At this instant, what are the magnitude and direction of its angular momentum relative to point O?

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Textbook Question

A 2.00-kg rock has a horizontal velocity of magnitude 12.0 m/s when it is at point P in Fig. E10.35. If the only force acting on the rock is its weight, what is the rate of change (magnitude and direction) of its angular momentum at this instant?

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Textbook Question

A playground merry-go-round has radius 2.40 m2.40\(\text{ m}\) and moment of inertia 2100 kg m22100\(\text{ kg m}\)^2 about a vertical axle through its center, and it turns with negligible friction. A child applies an 18.0 N18.0\(\text{ N}\) force tangentially to the edge of the merry-go-round for 15.0 s15.0\(\text{ s}\). If the merry-go-round is initially at rest, how much work did the child do on the merry-go-round?

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Textbook Question

An airplane propeller is 2.08 m in length (from tip to tip) and has a mass of 117 kg. When the airplane's engine is first started, it applies a constant torque of 1950 Nm to the propeller, which starts from rest. What is the instantaneous power output of the motor at the instant that the propeller has turned through 5.00 revolutions?

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Textbook Question

An electric motor consumes 9.00 kJ of electrical energy in 1.00 min. If one-third of this energy goes into heat and other forms of internal energy of the motor, with the rest going to the motor output, how much torque will this engine develop if you run it at 2500 rpm?

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Textbook Question

A playground merry-go-round has radius 2.40 m2.40\(\text{ m}\) and moment of inertia 2100 kg m22100\(\text{ kg m}\)^2 about a vertical axle through its center, and it turns with negligible friction. A child applies an 18.0 N18.0\(\text{ N}\) force tangentially to the edge of the merry-go-round for 15.0 s15.0\(\text{ s}\). If the merry-go-round is initially at rest, what is its angular speed after this 15.0 s15.0\(\text{ s}\) interval?

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