A uniform, 4.5-kg, square, solid wooden gate 1.5 m on each side hangs vertically from a frictionless pivot at the center of its upper edge. A 1.1-kg raven flying horizontally at 5.0 m/s flies into this door at its center and bounces back at 2.0 m/s in the opposite direction. During the collision, why is the angular momentum conserved but not the linear momentum?
A certain gyroscope precesses at a rate of 0.50 rad/s when used on earth. If it were taken to a lunar base, where the acceleration due to gravity is 0.165g, what would be its precession rate?
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Key Concepts
Gyroscopic Precession
Torque and Angular Momentum
Gravitational Acceleration
A thin uniform rod has a length of and is rotating in a circle on a frictionless table. The axis of rotation is perpendicular to the length of the rod at one end and is stationary. The rod has an angular velocity of and a moment of inertia about the axis of . A bug initially standing on the rod at the axis of rotation decides to crawl out to the other end of the rod. When the bug has reached the end of the rod and sits there, its tangential speed is . The bug can be treated as a point mass. What is the mass of the rod.
A uniform, 4.5-kg, square, solid wooden gate 1.5 m on each side hangs vertically from a frictionless pivot at the center of its upper edge. A 1.1-kg raven flying horizontally at 5.0 m/s flies into this door at its center and bounces back at 2.0 m/s in the opposite direction. What is the angular speed of the gate just after it is struck by the unfortunate raven?