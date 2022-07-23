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Ch 10: Dynamics of Rotational Motion
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 10: Dynamics of Rotational MotionProblem 56
Chapter 10, Problem 56

A certain gyroscope precesses at a rate of 0.50 rad/s when used on earth. If it were taken to a lunar base, where the acceleration due to gravity is 0.165g, what would be its precession rate?

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1
Understand the concept of gyroscopic precession: Gyroscopic precession is the phenomenon where the axis of a spinning object moves in response to an external torque. The precession rate depends on the angular momentum of the gyroscope and the torque applied.
Identify the relationship between precession rate, angular momentum, and torque: The precession rate \( \Omega \) is given by \( \Omega = \frac{\tau}{L} \), where \( \tau \) is the torque and \( L \) is the angular momentum.
Recognize that the torque \( \tau \) is affected by gravity: On Earth, the torque is \( \tau = r \times m \times g \), where \( r \) is the radius, \( m \) is the mass, and \( g \) is the acceleration due to gravity. On the Moon, the torque becomes \( \tau_{moon} = r \times m \times 0.165g \).
Relate the precession rates on Earth and the Moon: Since the angular momentum \( L \) remains constant, the precession rate on the Moon \( \Omega_{moon} \) can be found using the ratio of torques: \( \Omega_{moon} = \Omega_{earth} \times \frac{\tau_{moon}}{\tau_{earth}} \).
Substitute the known values: Use \( \Omega_{earth} = 0.50 \) rad/s and the ratio \( \frac{\tau_{moon}}{\tau_{earth}} = 0.165 \) to find \( \Omega_{moon} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gyroscopic Precession

Gyroscopic precession is the phenomenon where a spinning object, like a gyroscope, experiences a change in its axis of rotation due to an external torque. This torque is often caused by gravity, and the precession rate depends on the angular momentum and the torque applied. Understanding this concept is crucial for determining how changes in gravitational force affect precession rates.

Torque and Angular Momentum

Torque is a measure of the force that can cause an object to rotate about an axis, while angular momentum is the quantity of rotation of a body, which is conserved in the absence of external torques. The relationship between torque and angular momentum is key to understanding gyroscopic precession, as the precession rate is proportional to the torque applied and inversely proportional to the angular momentum.
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Gravitational Acceleration

Gravitational acceleration is the acceleration of an object due to the force of gravity. On Earth, this is approximately 9.81 m/s², but on the Moon, it is only 0.165 times that value. This difference in gravitational acceleration affects the torque exerted on the gyroscope, thereby influencing its precession rate. Understanding how gravity varies between Earth and the Moon is essential for calculating the new precession rate.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A uniform, 4.5-kg, square, solid wooden gate 1.5 m on each side hangs vertically from a frictionless pivot at the center of its upper edge. A 1.1-kg raven flying horizontally at 5.0 m/s flies into this door at its center and bounces back at 2.0 m/s in the opposite direction. During the collision, why is the angular momentum conserved but not the linear momentum?

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Textbook Question

A thin uniform rod has a length of 0.500 m0.500\(\text{ m}\) and is rotating in a circle on a frictionless table. The axis of rotation is perpendicular to the length of the rod at one end and is stationary. The rod has an angular velocity of 0.400 rad/s0.400\(\text{ rad/s}\) and a moment of inertia about the axis of 3.00×103kg/m23.00\(\times\)10^{-3}\(\text{kg/m}\)^2. A bug initially standing on the rod at the axis of rotation decides to crawl out to the other end of the rod. When the bug has reached the end of the rod and sits there, its tangential speed is 0.160 m/s0.160\(\text{ m/s}\). The bug can be treated as a point mass. What is the mass of the rod.

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Textbook Question

A uniform, 4.5-kg, square, solid wooden gate 1.5 m on each side hangs vertically from a frictionless pivot at the center of its upper edge. A 1.1-kg raven flying horizontally at 5.0 m/s flies into this door at its center and bounces back at 2.0 m/s in the opposite direction. What is the angular speed of the gate just after it is struck by the unfortunate raven?

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