Skip to main content
Ch 10: Dynamics of Rotational Motion
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 10: Dynamics of Rotational MotionProblem 1a
Chapter 10, Problem 1a

Calculate the torque (magnitude and direction) about point O due to the force F in each of the cases sketched in Fig. E10.1. In each case, both the force F and the rod lie in the plane of the page, the rod has length 4.00 m, and the force has magnitude F = 10.0 N.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given values: The length of the rod (r) is 4.00 m, the magnitude of the force (F) is 10.0 N, and the angle between the force and the rod is 90 degrees.
Recall the formula for torque (τ), which is given by τ = r * F * sin(θ), where θ is the angle between the force and the lever arm.
Substitute the given values into the torque formula: τ = 4.00 m * 10.0 N * sin(90°).
Since sin(90°) is 1, the torque simplifies to τ = 4.00 m * 10.0 N * 1.
Determine the direction of the torque: Since the force is applied perpendicular to the rod and in the upward direction, the torque will cause a counterclockwise rotation about point O.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Torque

Torque is a measure of the rotational force applied to an object around a pivot point. It is calculated as the product of the force magnitude and the perpendicular distance from the pivot to the line of action of the force. The direction of torque is determined by the right-hand rule, which indicates whether the rotation is clockwise or counterclockwise.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:55
Net Torque & Sign of Torque

Lever Arm

The lever arm is the perpendicular distance from the pivot point to the line of action of the force. It is crucial in determining the torque, as torque is directly proportional to this distance. In the given problem, the lever arm is 3 meters, which is the distance from the pivot to where the force is applied.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:58
Ice skater closes her arms

Right-Hand Rule

The right-hand rule is a mnemonic used to determine the direction of the torque vector. To apply it, point your thumb in the direction of the axis of rotation, and curl your fingers in the direction of the force. The direction your thumb points indicates the direction of the torque. In this scenario, the force applied downward results in a clockwise torque about the pivot.
Recommended video:
Guided course
19:11
Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A metal bar is in the xyxy-plane with one end of the bar at the origin. A force F=(7.00N)i+(3.00N)j\(\overrightarrow{F}\)=\(\left\)(7.00N\(\right\))i+(-3.00N)j is applied to the bar at the point x=3.00 mx=3.00\(\text{ m}\), y=4.00 my=4.00\(\text{ m}\). What are the magnitude and direction of the torque with respect to the origin produced by F\(\overrightarrow{F}\)?

3047
views
Textbook Question

One force acting on a machine part is F = (-5.00 N)i + (4.00 N)j. The vector from the origin to the point where the force is applied is r = (-0.450 m)i +(0.150 m)j. In a sketch, show r, F, and the origin.

2258
views
Textbook Question

A metal bar is in the xyxy-plane with one end of the bar at the origin. A force F=(7.00N)i+(3.00N)j\(\overrightarrow{F}\)=\(\left\)(7.00N\(\right\))i+(-3.00N)j is applied to the bar at the point x=3.00 mx=3.00\(\text{ m}\), y=4.00 my=4.00\(\text{ m}\). In terms of unit vectors ii and jj, what is the position vector rr for the point where the force is applied?

2637
views
1
rank