Torque

Torque is a measure of the rotational force applied to an object, calculated as the product of the force and the distance from the pivot point (lever arm) at which the force is applied. It is given by the formula τ = r × F × sin(θ), where τ is torque, r is the length of the lever arm, F is the force applied, and θ is the angle between the force vector and the lever arm. Understanding torque is essential for determining how effectively a force can cause an object to rotate.