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Ch 10: Dynamics of Rotational Motion
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 10: Dynamics of Rotational MotionProblem 10.4
Chapter 10, Problem 10.4

Three forces are applied to a wheel of radius 0.350 m, as shown in Fig. E10.4. One force is perpendicular to the rim, one is tangent to it, and the other one makes a 40.0° angle with the radius. What is the net torque on the wheel due to these three forces for an axis perpendicular to the wheel and passing through its center?

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1
Identify the forces acting on the wheel: 11.9 N perpendicular to the rim, 8.50 N tangent to the rim, and 14.6 N at a 40.0° angle to the radius.
Recall the formula for torque: \( \tau = r \cdot F \cdot \sin(\theta) \), where \( r \) is the radius, \( F \) is the force, and \( \theta \) is the angle between the force and the lever arm.
Calculate the torque for the 11.9 N force: Since it is perpendicular to the radius, \( \theta = 90° \), so \( \tau_1 = 0.350 \text{ m} \cdot 11.9 \text{ N} \cdot \sin(90°) \).
Calculate the torque for the 8.50 N force: It is tangent to the rim, so \( \theta = 90° \), thus \( \tau_2 = 0.350 \text{ m} \cdot 8.50 \text{ N} \cdot \sin(90°) \).
Calculate the torque for the 14.6 N force: It makes a 40.0° angle with the radius, so \( \tau_3 = 0.350 \text{ m} \cdot 14.6 \text{ N} \cdot \sin(40.0°) \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Torque

Torque is a measure of the rotational force applied to an object, calculated as the product of the force and the lever arm distance from the axis of rotation. It is given by the formula τ = r × F × sin(θ), where r is the radius, F is the force, and θ is the angle between the force and the lever arm. Torque determines how effectively a force can rotate an object around an axis.
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Lever Arm

The lever arm is the perpendicular distance from the axis of rotation to the line of action of the force. It is crucial in calculating torque because it determines the effectiveness of the force in causing rotational motion. A longer lever arm increases the torque for the same amount of force, making it easier to rotate the object.
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Net Torque

Net torque is the sum of all individual torques acting on an object, taking into account their directions. It determines the overall rotational effect on the object. If the net torque is zero, the object remains in rotational equilibrium, meaning it does not start rotating or change its rotational speed. Calculating net torque involves adding torques that cause rotation in the same direction and subtracting those that oppose it.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A cord is wrapped around the rim of a solid uniform wheel 0.250 m in radius and of mass 9.20 kg. A steady horizontal pull of 40.0 N to the right is exerted on the cord, pulling it off tangentially from the wheel. The wheel is mounted on frictionless bearings on a horizontal axle through its center. Find the magnitude and direction of the force that the axle exerts on the wheel.

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Textbook Question

A machinist is using a wrench to loosen a nut. The wrench is 25.0 cm long, and he exerts a 17.0-N force at the end of the handle at 37° with the handle (Fig. E10.7). What is the maximum torque he could exert with this force, and how should the force be oriented?

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Textbook Question

The flywheel of an engine has moment of inertia 1.60 kg/m2 about its rotation axis. What constant torque is required to bring it up to an angular speed of 400 rev/min in 8.00 s, starting from rest?

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Textbook Question

(a) Calculate the magnitude of the angular momentum of the earth in a circular orbit around the sun. Is it reasonable to model it as a particle? Consult Appendix E and the astronomical data in Appendix F

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Textbook Question

A machinist is using a wrench to loosen a nut. The wrench is 25.0 cm long, and he exerts a 17.0-N force at the end of the handle at 37° with the handle (Fig. E10.7). What torque does the machinist exert about the center of the nut?

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Textbook Question

A machine part has the shape of a solid uniform sphere of mass 225 g and diameter 3.00 cm. It is spinning about a frictionless axle through its center, but at one point on its equator, it is scraping against metal, resulting in a friction force of 0.0200 N at that point. Find its angular acceleration.

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