First, understand that work done on an object is calculated using the formula: \( W = F \cdot d \cdot \cos(\theta) \), where \( F \) is the force applied, \( d \) is the distance over which the force is applied, and \( \theta \) is the angle between the force and the direction of motion. In this case, the force is tangential, so \( \theta = 0 \) degrees, and \( \cos(0) = 1 \).