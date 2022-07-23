A solid gold bar is pulled up from the hold of the sunken RMS Titanic. The bulk modulus of lead is one-fourth that of gold. Find the ratio of the volume change of a solid lead bar to that of a gold bar of equal volume for the same pressure change.
In the Challenger Deep of the Marianas Trench, the depth of seawater is 10.9 km and the pressure is 1.16×108 Pa (about 1.15×103 atm). If a cubic meter of water is taken from the surface to this depth, what is the change in its volume? (Normal atmospheric pressure is about 1.0×105 Pa. Assume that k for seawater is the same as the freshwater value given in Table 11.2.)
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Key Concepts
Pressure
Bulk Modulus
Volume Change Under Pressure
A brass wire is to withstand a tensile force of 350 N without breaking. What minimum diameter must the wire have?
A square steel plate is 10.0 cm on a side and 0.500 cm thick. (a) Find the shear strain that results if a force of magnitude 9.0×105 N is applied to each of the four sides, parallel to the side. (b) Find the displacement x (in centimeters).
A specimen of oil having an initial volume of 600 cm3 is subjected to a pressure increase of 3.6×106 Pa, and the volume is found to decrease by 0.45 cm3. What is the bulk modulus of the material and the compressibility?
A nylon rope used by mountaineers elongates 1.10 m under the weight of a 65.0 kg climber. If the rope is 45.0 m in length and 7.0 mm in diameter, what is Young's modulus for nylon?