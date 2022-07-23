The dwarf planet Pluto has an elliptical orbit with a semimajor axis of 5.91 × 1012 m and eccentricity 0.249. During Pluto's orbit around the sun, what are its closest and farthest distances from the sun?
A uniform, spherical, 1000.0-kg shell has a radius of 5.00 m. Find the gravitational force this shell exerts on a 2.00-kg point mass placed at the following distances from the center of the shell: (i) 5.01 m, (ii) 4.99 m, (iii) 2.72 m.
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Key Concepts
Newton's Law of Universal Gravitation
Shell Theorem
Gravitational Field Inside and Outside a Spherical Shell
A uniform, spherical, shell has a radius of . Sketch a qualitative graph of the magnitude of the gravitational force this sphere exerts on a point mass m as a function of the distance of from the center of the sphere. Include the region from to .
A thin, uniform rod has length L and mass M. A small uniform sphere of mass m is placed a distance x from one end of the rod, along the axis of the rod (Fig. E13.34). Calculate the gravitational potential energy of the rod–sphere system. Take the potential energy to be zero when the rod and sphere are infinitely far apart. Show that your answer reduces to the expected result when x is much larger than L.
A uniform, solid, 1000.0-kg sphere has a radius of 5.00 m. Find the gravitational force this sphere exerts on a 2.00-kg point mass placed at the following distances from the center of the sphere: (i) 5.01 m, (ii) 2.50 m.
On October 15, 2001, a planet was discovered orbiting around the star HD 68988. Its orbital distance was measured to be 10.5 million kilometers from the center of the star, and its orbital period was estimated at 6.3 days. What is the mass of HD 68988? Express your answer in kilograms and in terms of our sun's mass.
In March 2006, two small satellites were discovered orbiting Pluto, one at a distance of 48,000 km and the other at 64,000 km. Pluto already was known to have a large satellite Charon, orbiting at 19,600 km with an orbital period of 6.39 days. Assuming that the satellites do not affect each other, find the orbital periods of the two small satellites without using the mass of Pluto.