Gravitational Force Outside a Spherical Shell

For a point mass located outside a spherical shell, the shell can be treated as if all its mass were concentrated at its center. The gravitational force exerted by the shell on the point mass is given by Newton's law of universal gravitation: F = G(Mm)/r², where M is the mass of the shell, m is the mass of the point, r is the distance from the center of the shell, and G is the gravitational constant. This concept helps in sketching the force for r greater than the shell's radius.