A wire with mass 40.0 g is stretched so that its ends are tied down at points 80.0 cm apart. The wire vibrates in its fundamental mode with frequency 60.0 Hz and with an amplitude at the antinodes of 0.300 cm. What is the speed of propagation of transverse waves in the wire?
A 1.50-m-long rope is stretched between two supports with a tension that makes the speed of transverse waves 62.0 m/s.What are the wavelength and frequency of the second overtone?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Wave Speed
Standing Waves and Overtones
Wave Equation for Harmonics
A 1.50-m-long rope is stretched between two supports with a tension that makes the speed of transverse waves 62.0 m/s.What are the wavelength and frequency of the fundamental?
A piano tuner stretches a steel piano wire with a tension of 800 N. The steel wire is 0.400 m long and has a mass of 3.00 g. What is the frequency of its fundamental mode of vibration?
A 1.50-m-long rope is stretched between two supports with a tension that makes the speed of transverse waves 62.0 m/s.What are the wavelength and frequency of the fourth harmonic?
Energy Output. By measurement you determine that sound waves are spreading out equally in all directions from a point source and that the intensity is 0.026 W/m2 at a distance of 4.3 m from the source. What is the intensity at a distance of 3.1 m from the source?
Energy Output. By measurement you determine that sound waves are spreading out equally in all directions from a point source and that the intensity is 0.026 W/m2 at a distance of 4.3 m from the source. How much sound energy does the source emit in one hour if its power output remains constant?