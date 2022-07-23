A jet plane at takeoff can produce sound of intensity 10.0 W/m2 at 30.0 m away. But you prefer the tranquil sound of normal conversation, which is 1.0 μW/m2. Assume that the plane behaves like a point source of sound. (a) What is the closest dis-tance you should live from the airport runway to preserve your peace of mind? (b) What intensity from the jet does your friend experience if she lives twice as far from the runway as you do? (c) What power of sound does the jet produce at takeoff?
A fellow student with a mathematical bent tells you that the wave function of a traveling wave on a thin rope is . Being more practical, you measure the rope to have a length of and a mass of . You are then asked to determine the following: (f) tension in the rope; (g) average power transmitted by the wave.
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Key Concepts
Wave Function
Tension in the Rope
Average Power Transmitted by the Wave
A fellow student with a mathematical bent tells you that the wave function of a traveling wave on a thin rope is . Being more practical, you measure the rope to have a length of and a mass of . You are then asked to determine the following: (d) wave speed; (e) direction the wave is traveling;
A fellow student with a mathematical bent tells you that the wave function of a traveling wave on a thin rope is . Being more practical, you measure the rope to have a length of and a mass of . You are then asked to determine the following: (a) amplitude; (b) frequency; (c) wavelength.
A 1.50-m-long rope is stretched between two supports with a tension that makes the speed of transverse waves 62.0 m/s.What are the wavelength and frequency of the fundamental?
Energy Output. By measurement you determine that sound waves are spreading out equally in all directions from a point source and that the intensity is 0.026 W/m2 at a distance of 4.3 m from the source. What is the intensity at a distance of 3.1 m from the source?
Energy Output. By measurement you determine that sound waves are spreading out equally in all directions from a point source and that the intensity is 0.026 W/m2 at a distance of 4.3 m from the source. How much sound energy does the source emit in one hour if its power output remains constant?