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Ch 16: Sound & Hearing
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 16: Sound & HearingProblem 33a
Chapter 16, Problem 33a

Two loudspeakers, A and B (Fig. E16.35), are driven by the same amplifier and emit sinusoidal waves in phase. Speaker B is 2.00 m to the right of speaker A. Consider point Q along the extension of the line connecting the speakers, 1.00 m to the right of speaker B. Both speakers emit sound waves that travel directly from the speaker to point Q. What is the lowest frequency for which constructive interference occurs at point Q?
Illustration of two speakers A and B connected to an amplifier, showing distances to point Q.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the path difference between the sound waves from speakers A and B to point Q. The distance from A to Q is 3.00 m (2.00 m + 1.00 m), and the distance from B to Q is 1.00 m.
Calculate the path difference: ΔL = L_AQ - L_BQ = 3.00 m - 1.00 m = 2.00 m.
For constructive interference, the path difference must be an integer multiple of the wavelength: ΔL = mλ, where m is an integer (m = 0, 1, 2, ...).
To find the lowest frequency, use the speed of sound in air, v = 343 m/s, and the relationship between speed, frequency, and wavelength: v = fλ. Rearrange to find the wavelength: λ = v/f.
Substitute the expression for wavelength into the constructive interference condition: 2.00 m = m(343 m/s)/f. Solve for the frequency f for the smallest integer m that satisfies the equation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Constructive Interference

Constructive interference occurs when two or more waves meet in phase, resulting in a wave of greater amplitude. For sound waves, this happens when the path difference between the waves arriving at a point is an integer multiple of the wavelength. In this scenario, the condition for constructive interference at point Q must be determined based on the distances from speakers A and B.
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Path Difference

The path difference is the difference in distance traveled by two waves from their sources to a common point. In this case, the path difference between the sound waves from speakers A and B to point Q is crucial for determining whether constructive or destructive interference occurs. For constructive interference, this path difference must equal nλ, where n is an integer and λ is the wavelength of the sound.
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Frequency and Wavelength Relationship

The frequency of a wave is inversely related to its wavelength, described by the equation v = fλ, where v is the speed of sound, f is the frequency, and λ is the wavelength. To find the lowest frequency for constructive interference at point Q, one must first calculate the wavelength corresponding to the path difference that satisfies the constructive interference condition, and then use this relationship to determine the frequency.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Small speakers A and B are driven in phase at 725 Hz by the same audio oscillator. Both speakers start out 4.50 m from the listener, but speaker A is slowly moved away (Fig. E16.34)<IMAGE>. If A is moved even farther away than in part (a), at what distance d will the speakers next produce destructive interference at the listener’s location?

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Textbook Question

Small speakers A and B are driven in phase at 725 Hz by the same audio oscillator. Both speakers start out 4.50 m from the listener, but speaker A is slowly moved away (Fig. E16.34). At what distance d will the sound from the speakers first produce destructive interference at the listener's location?

<Image>

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Textbook Question

Two small stereo speakers are driven in step by the same variable-frequency oscillator. Their sound is picked up by a microphone arranged as shown in Fig. E16.39. For what frequencies does their sound at the speakers produce constructive interference?

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Textbook Question

Two organ pipes, open at one end but closed at the other, are each 1.14 m long. One is now lengthened by 2.00 cm. Find the beat frequency that they produce when playing together in their fundamentals.

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Textbook Question

Two loudspeakers, A and B (Fig. E16.35), are driven by the same amplifier and emit sinusoidal waves in phase. Speaker B is 2.00 m to the right of speaker A. Consider point Q along the extension of the line connecting the speakers, 1.00 m to the right of speaker B. Both speakers emit sound waves that travel directly from the speaker to point Q. What is the lowest frequency for which destructive interference occurs at point Q?

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Textbook Question

The fundamental frequency of a pipe that is open at both ends is 524 Hz. the frequency of the new fundamental.

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