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Ch 17: Temperature and Heat
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 17: Temperature and HeatProblem .22
Chapter 17, Problem .22

A brass rod is 185 cm long and 1.60 cm in diameter. What force must be applied to each end of the rod to prevent it from contracting when it is cooled from 120.0°C to 10.0°C?

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First, understand that the problem involves thermal contraction. When the temperature of the brass rod decreases, it tends to contract. To prevent this contraction, a force must be applied to counteract it.
Calculate the change in temperature (ΔT) using the formula: ΔT = T_final - T_initial, where T_final is 10.0°C and T_initial is 120.0°C.
Determine the change in length (ΔL) that would occur due to the temperature change if no force is applied. Use the formula: ΔL = α * L_initial * ΔT, where α is the coefficient of linear expansion for brass, L_initial is the initial length of the rod, and ΔT is the change in temperature.
To find the force required to prevent contraction, use Hooke's Law in the form: F = (A * Y * ΔL) / L_initial, where A is the cross-sectional area of the rod, Y is the Young's modulus for brass, and ΔL is the change in length calculated in the previous step.
Calculate the cross-sectional area (A) of the rod using the formula: A = π * (d/2)^2, where d is the diameter of the rod. Substitute this value into the force equation to find the force needed to prevent contraction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Thermal Expansion

Thermal expansion refers to the tendency of matter to change in shape, area, and volume in response to a change in temperature. For solids like brass, the linear expansion can be calculated using the formula ΔL = αLΔT, where α is the coefficient of linear expansion, L is the original length, and ΔT is the change in temperature.
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Young's Modulus

Young's modulus is a measure of the stiffness of a solid material. It is defined as the ratio of tensile stress to tensile strain. In the context of preventing contraction, Young's modulus helps determine the force needed to counteract the change in length due to temperature variation, using the formula F = (Y * A * ΔL) / L, where Y is Young's modulus, A is the cross-sectional area, and ΔL is the change in length.
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Stress and Strain

Stress is the force applied per unit area within materials, while strain is the deformation or displacement of material that results from an applied stress. Understanding these concepts is crucial for calculating the force needed to prevent contraction, as the applied force must counteract the stress induced by thermal contraction, ensuring the rod maintains its original dimensions.
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