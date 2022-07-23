An asteroid with a diameter of 10 km and a mass of 2.60 × 1015 kg impacts the earth at a speed of 32.0 km/s, landing in the Pacific Ocean. If 1.00% of the asteroid's kinetic energy goes to boiling the ocean water (assume an initial water temperature of 10.0°C), what mass of water will be boiled away by the collision? (For comparison, the mass of water contained in Lake Superior is about 2 × 1015 kg.)
A laboratory technician drops a -kg sample of unknown solid material, at °C, into a calorimeter. The calorimeter can, initially at °C, is made of kg of copper and contains kg of water. The final temperature of the calorimeter can and contents is °C. Compute the specific heat of the sample.
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Key Concepts
Specific Heat Capacity
Conservation of Energy
Calorimetry
A -kg silver ingot is taken from a furnace, where its temperature is °C, and placed on a large block of ice at °C. Assuming that all the heat given up by the silver is used to melt the ice, how much ice is melted?
A copper pot with a mass of 0.500 kg contains 0.170 kg of water, and both are at 20.0°C. A 0.250-kg block of iron at 85.0°C is dropped into the pot. Find the final temperature of the system, assuming no heat loss to the surroundings.
Two rods, one made of brass and the other made of copper, are joined end to end. The length of the brass section is m and the length of the copper section is m. Each segment has cross-sectional area m2. The free end of the brass segment is in boiling water and the free end of the copper segment is in an ice–water mixture, in both cases under normal atmospheric pressure. The sides of the rods are insulated so there is no heat loss to the surroundings. What mass of ice is melted in min by the heat conducted by the composite rod?
An ice-cube tray of negligible mass contains 0.290 kg of water at 18.0°C. How much heat must be removed to cool the water to 0.00°C and freeze it? Express your answer in joules, calories, and Btu.
An insulated beaker with negligible mass contains kg of water at °C. How many kilograms of ice at °C must be dropped into the water to make the final temperature of the system °C?