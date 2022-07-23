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Ch 17: Temperature and Heat
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 17: Temperature and HeatProblem 49
Chapter 17, Problem 49

An asteroid with a diameter of 10 km and a mass of 2.60 × 1015 kg impacts the earth at a speed of 32.0 km/s, landing in the Pacific Ocean. If 1.00% of the asteroid's kinetic energy goes to boiling the ocean water (assume an initial water temperature of 10.0°C), what mass of water will be boiled away by the collision? (For comparison, the mass of water contained in Lake Superior is about 2 × 1015 kg.)

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1
Calculate the kinetic energy (KE) of the asteroid using the formula: \( KE = \frac{1}{2}mv^2 \), where \( m \) is the mass of the asteroid and \( v \) is its velocity. Convert the velocity from km/s to m/s before substituting into the formula.
Determine the amount of kinetic energy that goes into boiling the water. Since 1.00% of the asteroid's kinetic energy is used, multiply the total kinetic energy by 0.01.
Calculate the energy required to boil water. This involves two steps: first, calculate the energy needed to raise the temperature of the water from 10.0°C to 100.0°C using the specific heat capacity of water \( c = 4.18 \text{ J/g°C} \). Use the formula \( Q_1 = mc\Delta T \), where \( \Delta T = 100.0°C - 10.0°C \).
Next, calculate the energy required to convert water at 100.0°C to steam at 100.0°C using the latent heat of vaporization \( L = 2260 \text{ J/g} \). Use the formula \( Q_2 = mL \).
Set the total energy used for boiling (from step 2) equal to the sum of the energies calculated in steps 3 and 4 (\( Q_1 + Q_2 \)), and solve for the mass \( m \) of the water that is boiled away.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Kinetic Energy

Kinetic energy is the energy possessed by an object due to its motion, calculated using the formula KE = 0.5 * m * v^2, where m is mass and v is velocity. In this scenario, the asteroid's kinetic energy is crucial for determining how much energy is transferred to the ocean water upon impact.
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Heat Transfer and Phase Change

Heat transfer involves the movement of thermal energy from one object to another, often resulting in a change of state, such as boiling. The energy required to boil water is determined by its specific heat and latent heat of vaporization, which are essential for calculating the mass of water boiled away by the asteroid's impact.
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Energy Conversion Efficiency

Energy conversion efficiency refers to the percentage of energy that is successfully converted from one form to another. In this problem, only 1.00% of the asteroid's kinetic energy is used to boil the ocean water, highlighting the importance of understanding how energy is distributed and utilized in physical processes.
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