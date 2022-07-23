At an altitude of m (a typical cruising altitude for a jet airliner), the air temperature is °C and the air density is kg/m3 . What is the pressure of the atmosphere at that altitude? (Note: The temperature at this altitude is not the same as at the surface of the earth, so the calculation of Example in Section doesn't apply.)
A large cylindrical tank contains m3 of nitrogen gas at °C and Pa (absolute pressure). The tank has a tight-fitting piston that allows the volume to be changed. What will be the pressure if the volume is decreased to m3 and the temperature is increased to °C?
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Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Charles's Law
Boyle's Law
Martian Climate. The atmosphere of Mars is mostly CO2 (molar mass 44.0 g/mol) under a pressure of 650 Pa, which we shall assume remains constant. In many places the temperature varies from 0.0°C in summer to -100°C in winter. Over the course of a Martian year, what are the ranges of (b) the density (in mol/m^3) of the atmosphere?
Helium gas with a volume of L, under a pressure of atm and at °C, is warmed until both pressure and volume are doubled. How many grams of helium are there? The molar mass of helium is g/mol.
A cylindrical tank has a tight-fitting piston that allows the volume of the tank to be changed. The tank originally contains m3 of air at a pressure of atm. The piston is slowly pulled out until the volume of the gas is increased to m3. If the temperature remains constant, what is the final value of the pressure?
If a certain amount of ideal gas occupies a volume V at STP on earth, what would be its volume (in terms of V) on Venus, where the temperature is °C and the pressure is atm?
You have several identical balloons. You experimentally determine that a balloon will break if its volume exceeds L. The pressure of the gas inside the balloon equals air pressure ( atm). If the air inside the balloon is at a constant °C and behaves as an ideal gas, what mass of air can you blow into one of the balloons before it bursts?