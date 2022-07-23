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Ch 18: Thermal Properties of Matter
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 18: Thermal Properties of MatterProblem 3
Chapter 18, Problem 3

A cylindrical tank has a tight-fitting piston that allows the volume of the tank to be changed. The tank originally contains 0.1100.110 m3 of air at a pressure of 0.3550.355 atm. The piston is slowly pulled out until the volume of the gas is increased to 0.3900.390 m3. If the temperature remains constant, what is the final value of the pressure?

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1
Identify the initial conditions: The initial volume \( V_1 \) is 0.110 m\(^3\) and the initial pressure \( P_1 \) is 0.355 atm.
Recognize that the problem involves an isothermal process, meaning the temperature remains constant. Therefore, Boyle's Law applies, which states that \( P_1 V_1 = P_2 V_2 \).
Determine the final volume \( V_2 \), which is given as 0.390 m\(^3\).
Rearrange Boyle's Law to solve for the final pressure \( P_2 \): \( P_2 = \frac{P_1 V_1}{V_2} \).
Substitute the known values into the equation: \( P_2 = \frac{0.355 \text{ atm} \times 0.110 \text{ m}^3}{0.390 \text{ m}^3} \). Calculate \( P_2 \) using these values.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Boyle's Law

Boyle's Law states that for a given amount of gas at constant temperature, the pressure of the gas is inversely proportional to its volume. This means that if the volume of the gas increases, the pressure decreases, and vice versa, as long as the temperature remains unchanged. The relationship is expressed as P1V1 = P2V2.
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Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law is a fundamental equation in physics that relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas. It is expressed as PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature. In this scenario, the temperature is constant, simplifying the relationship to Boyle's Law.
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Isothermal Process

An isothermal process is a thermodynamic process in which the temperature of the system remains constant. In the context of the question, the expansion of the gas in the tank is isothermal, meaning that the temperature does not change as the volume increases. This allows the use of Boyle's Law to determine the final pressure of the gas.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A large cylindrical tank contains 0.7500.750 m3 of nitrogen gas at 2727°C and 7.50×1037.50\(\times\)10^3 Pa (absolute pressure). The tank has a tight-fitting piston that allows the volume to be changed. What will be the pressure if the volume is decreased to 0.4100.410 m3 and the temperature is increased to 157157°C?

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Textbook Question

Helium gas with a volume of 3.203.20 L, under a pressure of 0.1800.180 atm and at 41.041.0°C, is warmed until both pressure and volume are doubled. What is the final temperature?

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Textbook Question

A 20.020.0-L tank contains 4.86×1044.86\(\times\)10^{-4} kg of helium at 18.018.0°C. The molar mass of helium is 4.004.00 g/mol. What is the pressure in the tank, in pascals and in atmospheres?

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Textbook Question

Helium gas with a volume of 3.203.20 L, under a pressure of 0.1800.180 atm and at 41.041.0°C, is warmed until both pressure and volume are doubled. How many grams of helium are there? The molar mass of helium is 4.004.00 g/mol.

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Textbook Question

If a certain amount of ideal gas occupies a volume V at STP on earth, what would be its volume (in terms of V) on Venus, where the temperature is 10031003°C and the pressure is 9292 atm?

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Textbook Question

You have several identical balloons. You experimentally determine that a balloon will break if its volume exceeds 0.9000.900 L. The pressure of the gas inside the balloon equals air pressure (1.001.00 atm). If the air inside the balloon is at a constant 22.022.0°C and behaves as an ideal gas, what mass of air can you blow into one of the balloons before it bursts?

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