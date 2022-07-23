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Ch 18: Thermal Properties of Matter
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 18: Thermal Properties of MatterProblem 32
Chapter 18, Problem 32

Calculate the mean free path of air molecules at 3.50×10133.50\(\times\)10^{-13} atm and 300300 K. (This pressure is readily attainable in the laboratory; see Exercise 18.2318.23.) As in Example 18.818.8, model the air molecules as spheres of radius 2.0×10102.0\(\times\)10^{-10} m.

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1
Understand the concept of mean free path, which is the average distance a molecule travels between collisions. It is influenced by factors such as pressure, temperature, and the size of the molecules.
Use the formula for mean free path: λ = (k * T) / (sqrt(2) * π * d^2 * P), where λ is the mean free path, k is the Boltzmann constant (1.38 * 10^-23 J/K), T is the temperature in Kelvin, d is the diameter of the molecule, and P is the pressure.
Convert the radius of the air molecules to diameter by multiplying by 2: d = 2 * 2.0 * 10^-10 m = 4.0 * 10^-10 m.
Substitute the given values into the formula: T = 300 K, P = 3.50 * 10^-13 atm (convert this to pascals using the conversion factor 1 atm = 1.013 * 10^5 Pa), and d = 4.0 * 10^-10 m.
Calculate the mean free path using the substituted values, ensuring all units are consistent, particularly converting pressure to pascals before using it in the formula.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mean Free Path

The mean free path is the average distance a molecule travels between collisions in a gas. It is determined by the density of the gas and the size of the molecules. In this context, it helps quantify how far air molecules move at a given pressure and temperature before interacting with another molecule.
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Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law, expressed as PV = nRT, relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas. It is crucial for calculating the density of the gas, which is needed to determine the mean free path. At low pressures, the behavior of gases can be approximated using this law.
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Molecular Radius

The molecular radius is the effective size of a molecule, often modeled as a sphere for simplicity. It is essential for calculating the mean free path, as it influences the frequency of collisions between molecules. In this problem, air molecules are modeled with a radius of 2.0 * 10^-10 m, affecting their interaction dynamics.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Smoke particles in the air typically have masses of the order of 101610^{-16} kg. The Brownian motion (rapid, irregular movement) of these particles, resulting from collisions with air molecules, can be observed with a microscope. Find the root-mean-square speed of Brownian motion for a particle with a mass of 3.00×10163.00\(\times\)10^{-16} kg in air at 300300 K.

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Textbook Question

Oxygen (O2) has a molar mass of 32.0 32.0 g/mol. Suppose an oxygen molecule traveling at this speed bounces back and forth between opposite sides of a cubical vessel 0.100.10 m on a side. What is the average force the molecule exerts on one of the walls of the container? (Assume that the molecule's velocity is perpendicular to the two sides that it strikes.)

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Textbook Question

Oxygen (O2) has a molar mass of 32.032.0 g/mol. How many oxygen molecules traveling at this speed are necessary to produce an average pressure of 11 atm?

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Textbook Question

How much heat does it take to increase the temperature of 1.801.80 mol of an ideal gas by 50.050.0 K near room temperature if the gas is held at constant volume and is diatomic?

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Textbook Question

Oxygen (O2) has a molar mass of 32.0 32.0 g/mol. What is the momentum of an oxygen molecule traveling at this speed?

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Textbook Question

At what temperature is the root-mean-square speed of nitrogen molecules equal to the root-mean-square speed of hydrogen molecules at 20.020.0°C? (Hint: Appendix D shows the molar mass (in g/mol) of each element under the chemical symbol for that element. The molar mass of H2 is twice the molar mass of hydrogen atoms, and similarly for N2.)

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