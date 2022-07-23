Oxygen (O2) has a molar mass of g/mol. How many oxygen molecules traveling at this speed are necessary to produce an average pressure of atm?
Smoke particles in the air typically have masses of the order of kg. The Brownian motion (rapid, irregular movement) of these particles, resulting from collisions with air molecules, can be observed with a microscope. Find the root-mean-square speed of Brownian motion for a particle with a mass of kg in air at K.
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Key Concepts
Brownian Motion
Root-Mean-Square Speed
Kinetic Theory of Gases
How much heat does it take to increase the temperature of mol of an ideal gas by K near room temperature if the gas is held at constant volume and is diatomic?
How much heat does it take to increase the temperature of mol of an ideal gas by K near room temperature if the gas is held at constant volume and is monatomic?
Calculate the mean free path of air molecules at atm and K. (This pressure is readily attainable in the laboratory; see Exercise .) As in Example , model the air molecules as spheres of radius m.
Compute the specific heat at constant volume of nitrogen (N2) gas, and compare it with the specific heat of liquid water. The molar mass of N2 is g/mol.
At what temperature is the root-mean-square speed of nitrogen molecules equal to the root-mean-square speed of hydrogen molecules at °C? (Hint: Appendix D shows the molar mass (in g/mol) of each element under the chemical symbol for that element. The molar mass of H2 is twice the molar mass of hydrogen atoms, and similarly for N2.)