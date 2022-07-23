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Ch 18: Thermal Properties of Matter
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 18: Thermal Properties of MatterProblem 34a
Chapter 18, Problem 34a

Smoke particles in the air typically have masses of the order of 101610^{-16} kg. The Brownian motion (rapid, irregular movement) of these particles, resulting from collisions with air molecules, can be observed with a microscope. Find the root-mean-square speed of Brownian motion for a particle with a mass of 3.00×10163.00\(\times\)10^{-16} kg in air at 300300 K.

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1
Start by understanding the concept of root-mean-square speed, which is a measure of the average speed of particles in a gas. It is derived from the kinetic theory of gases.
Use the formula for root-mean-square speed: 3kTm, where k is the Boltzmann constant (1.38×10-23J·K-1), T is the temperature in Kelvin, and m is the mass of the particle.
Substitute the given values into the formula: 3×1.38×10-23·3003.00×10-16.
Calculate the numerator: 3×1.38×10-23·300, which represents the product of three constants and the temperature.
Calculate the root-mean-square speed by taking the square root of the fraction obtained from the previous steps, which involves dividing the calculated numerator by the mass of the particle.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Brownian Motion

Brownian motion refers to the random movement of particles suspended in a fluid, resulting from collisions with fast-moving molecules in the fluid. This phenomenon is crucial for understanding the behavior of smoke particles in air, as it explains their rapid and irregular motion observed under a microscope.
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Root-Mean-Square Speed

The root-mean-square speed is a measure of the average speed of particles in a gas, derived from the kinetic theory of gases. It is calculated using the formula v_rms = sqrt((3kT)/m), where k is the Boltzmann constant, T is the temperature, and m is the mass of the particle. This concept helps quantify the speed of Brownian motion for smoke particles.
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Kinetic Theory of Gases

The kinetic theory of gases explains the macroscopic properties of gases by considering their molecular composition and motion. It provides the basis for calculating the root-mean-square speed, as it relates temperature and particle mass to the average kinetic energy, essential for understanding the dynamics of particles like those in Brownian motion.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Oxygen (O2) has a molar mass of 32.032.0 g/mol. How many oxygen molecules traveling at this speed are necessary to produce an average pressure of 11 atm?

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Textbook Question

How much heat does it take to increase the temperature of 1.801.80 mol of an ideal gas by 50.050.0 K near room temperature if the gas is held at constant volume and is diatomic?

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Textbook Question

How much heat does it take to increase the temperature of 1.801.80 mol of an ideal gas by 50.050.0 K near room temperature if the gas is held at constant volume and is monatomic?

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Textbook Question

Calculate the mean free path of air molecules at 3.50×10133.50\(\times\)10^{-13} atm and 300300 K. (This pressure is readily attainable in the laboratory; see Exercise 18.2318.23.) As in Example 18.818.8, model the air molecules as spheres of radius 2.0×10102.0\(\times\)10^{-10} m.

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Textbook Question

Compute the specific heat at constant volume of nitrogen (N2) gas, and compare it with the specific heat of liquid water. The molar mass of N2 is 28.028.0 g/mol.

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Textbook Question

At what temperature is the root-mean-square speed of nitrogen molecules equal to the root-mean-square speed of hydrogen molecules at 20.020.0°C? (Hint: Appendix D shows the molar mass (in g/mol) of each element under the chemical symbol for that element. The molar mass of H2 is twice the molar mass of hydrogen atoms, and similarly for N2.)

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