Heat Transfer in Thermodynamics

Heat transfer in thermodynamics refers to the process of energy exchange between systems due to temperature difference. In the context of gases, the heat transferred can be calculated using the formula Q = nCvΔT, where Q is the heat added, n is the number of moles, Cv is the specific heat capacity at constant volume, and ΔT is the change in temperature. This formula is essential for determining the heat required to change the temperature of a gas.