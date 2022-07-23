Skip to main content
Ch 18: Thermal Properties of Matter
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 18: Thermal Properties of MatterProblem 21a
Chapter 18, Problem 21a

Modern vacuum pumps make it easy to attain pressures of the order of 101310^{-13} atm in the laboratory. Consider a volume of air and treat the air as an ideal gas. At a pressure of 9.00×10149.00\(\times\)10^{-14} atm and an ordinary temperature of 300.0300.0 K, how many molecules are present in a volume of 1.001.00 cm3?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by recalling the Ideal Gas Law, which is given by the formula: PV=nRT, where P is the pressure, V is the volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is the temperature.
Convert the volume from cm³ to liters, since the ideal gas constant R is typically expressed in terms of liters. Remember that 1 cm³ is equal to 0.001 liters.
Use the Ideal Gas Law to solve for n, the number of moles. Rearrange the formula to n=PVRT. Substitute the given values: P=9.00 imes 10^{-14} atm, V=0.001 L, R=0.0821 L atm/mol K, and T=300.0 K.
Calculate the number of moles n using the rearranged formula. This will give you the amount of substance in moles present in the given volume under the specified conditions.
Finally, convert the number of moles to the number of molecules using Avogadro's number, which is 6.022 imes 10^{23} molecules/mol. Multiply the number of moles by Avogadro's number to find the total number of molecules in the 1.00 cm³ volume.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law is a fundamental equation in physics that relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of molecules of a gas. It is expressed as PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature. This law assumes that the gas molecules do not interact and occupy no volume, which is a good approximation under many conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:21
Ideal Gases and the Ideal Gas Law

Molecular Count in Gases

To find the number of molecules in a given volume of gas, we use Avogadro's number, which is 6.022 x 10^23 molecules per mole. By calculating the number of moles using the Ideal Gas Law and multiplying by Avogadro's number, we can determine the total number of molecules present. This concept is crucial for understanding the microscopic properties of gases.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:50
Introduction to Kinetic-Molecular Theory

Pressure Units and Conversion

Pressure is a measure of force exerted by gas molecules on the walls of a container. It is often expressed in atmospheres (atm), but can also be measured in other units like pascals (Pa) or torr. Understanding how to convert between these units is essential for solving problems involving gas laws, especially when dealing with extremely low pressures as in the given question.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:46
Unit Conversions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the total translational kinetic energy of the air in an empty room that has dimensions 8.008.00 m×12.00\(\times\)12.00 m×4.00\(\times\)4.00 m if the air is treated as an ideal gas at 1.001.00 atm?

2381
views
Textbook Question

Martian Climate. The atmosphere of Mars is mostly CO2 (molar mass 44.0 g/mol) under a pressure of 650 Pa, which we shall assume remains constant. In many places the temperature varies from 0.0°C in summer to -100°C in winter. Over the course of a Martian year, what are the ranges of (b) the density (in mol/m^3) of the atmosphere?

2367
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

A large organic molecule has a mass of 1.41×10211.41\(\times\)10^{-21} kg. What is the molar mass of this compound?

1766
views
Textbook Question

How many moles are in a 1.001.00-kg bottle of water? How many molecules? The molar mass of water is 18.018.0 g/mol.

2365
views
Textbook Question

Consider an ideal gas at 2727°C and 1.001.00 atm. To get some idea how close these molecules are to each other, on the average, imagine them to be uniformly spaced, with each molecule at the center of a small cube. What is the length of an edge of each cube if adjacent cubes touch but do not overlap?

1865
views
Textbook Question

Modern vacuum pumps make it easy to attain pressures of the order of 101310^{-13} atm in the laboratory. Consider a volume of air and treat the air as an ideal gas. How many molecules would be present at the same temperature but at 1.001.00 atm instead?

1600
views