What is the total translational kinetic energy of the air in an empty room that has dimensions m m m if the air is treated as an ideal gas at atm?
Modern vacuum pumps make it easy to attain pressures of the order of atm in the laboratory. Consider a volume of air and treat the air as an ideal gas. At a pressure of atm and an ordinary temperature of K, how many molecules are present in a volume of cm3?
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Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Molecular Count in Gases
Pressure Units and Conversion
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Modern vacuum pumps make it easy to attain pressures of the order of atm in the laboratory. Consider a volume of air and treat the air as an ideal gas. How many molecules would be present at the same temperature but at atm instead?