Volume Calculation

Volume calculation is crucial for determining the amount of space occupied by a gas, which directly affects its pressure and kinetic energy. In this context, the volume of the room is calculated by multiplying its dimensions: 8.00 m * 12.00 m * 4.00 m, resulting in 384 cubic meters. This volume is used in conjunction with the Ideal Gas Law to find the number of moles of air in the room.