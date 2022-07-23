Five moles of an ideal monatomic gas with an initial temperature of °C expand and, in the process, absorb J of heat and do J of work. What is the final temperature of the gas?
In Fig. a, consider the closed loop . This is a cyclic process in which the initial and final states are the same. Find the total work done by the system in this cyclic process, and show that it is equal to the area enclosed by the loop.
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Key Concepts
Cyclic Process
Work Done in Thermodynamics
Area Under the Curve
A gas undergoes two processes. In the first, the volume remains constant at m3 and the pressure increases from Pa to Pa. The second process is a compression to a volume of m3 at a constant pressure of Pa. Find the total work done by the gas during both processes.
A gas in a cylinder expands from a volume of m3 to m3 . Heat flows into the gas just rapidly enough to keep the pressure constant at Pa during the expansion. The total heat added is J. Find the work done by the gas.
The process shown in the -diagram in Fig. E involves mol of an ideal gas. What was the lowest temperature the gas reached in this process? Where did it occur?
The graph in Fig. E shows a -diagram of the air in a human lung when a person is inhaling and then exhaling a deep breath. Such graphs, obtained in clinical practice, are normally somewhat curved, but we have modeled one as a set of straight lines of the same general shape. (Important: The pressure shown is the gauge pressure, not the absolute pressure.) The process illustrated here is somewhat different from those we have been studying, because the pressure change is due to changes in the amount of gas in the lung, not to temperature changes. (Think of your own breathing. Your lungs do not expand because they've gotten hot.) If the temperature of the air in the lung remains a reasonable °C, what is the maximum number of moles in this person's lung during a breath?
A gas undergoes two processes. In the first, the volume remains constant at m3 and the pressure increases from Pa to Pa. The second process is a compression to a volume of m3 at a constant pressure of Pa. In a -diagram, show both processes.