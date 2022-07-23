Five moles of an ideal monatomic gas with an initial temperature of °C expand and, in the process, absorb J of heat and do J of work. What is the final temperature of the gas?
A gas in a cylinder expands from a volume of m3 to m3 . Heat flows into the gas just rapidly enough to keep the pressure constant at Pa during the expansion. The total heat added is J. Find the work done by the gas.
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Key Concepts
Work Done by a Gas at Constant Pressure
First Law of Thermodynamics
Isobaric Process
A gas in a cylinder is held at a constant pressure of Pa and is cooled and compressed from m3 to m3. The internal energy of the gas decreases by J. Does it matter whether the gas is ideal? Why or why not?
A gas undergoes two processes. In the first, the volume remains constant at m3 and the pressure increases from Pa to Pa. The second process is a compression to a volume of m3 at a constant pressure of Pa. Find the total work done by the gas during both processes.
The process shown in the -diagram in Fig. E involves mol of an ideal gas. What was the lowest temperature the gas reached in this process? Where did it occur?
In Fig. a, consider the closed loop . This is a cyclic process in which the initial and final states are the same. Find the total work done by the system in this cyclic process, and show that it is equal to the area enclosed by the loop.
A gas undergoes two processes. In the first, the volume remains constant at m3 and the pressure increases from Pa to Pa. The second process is a compression to a volume of m3 at a constant pressure of Pa. In a -diagram, show both processes.