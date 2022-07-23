A Carnot refrigerator is operated between two heat reservoirs at temperatures of K and K. If in each cycle the refrigerator receives J of heat energy from the reservoir at K, how many joules of heat energy does it deliver to the reservoir at K?
A Carnot refrigerator is operated between two heat reservoirs at temperatures of K and K. If the refrigerator completes cycles each minute, what power input is required to operate it?
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Key Concepts
Carnot Cycle
Coefficient of Performance (COP)
Power and Energy
A Carnot refrigerator is operated between two heat reservoirs at temperatures of K and K. What is the coefficient of performance of the refrigerator?
You decide to take a nice hot bath but discover that your thoughtless roommate has used up most of the hot water. You fill the tub with kg of °C water and attempt to warm it further by pouring in kg of boiling water from the stove. Is this a reversible or an irreversible process? Use physical reasoning to explain.
A certain brand of freezer is advertised to use kWh of energy per year. What is the theoretical maximum amount of ice this freezer could make in an hour, starting with water at °C?
A certain brand of freezer is advertised to use kWh of energy per year. Assuming the freezer operates for hours each day, how much power does it require while operating?
A Carnot heat engine uses a hot reservoir consisting of a large amount of boiling water and a cold reservoir consisting of a large tub of ice and water. In minutes of operation, the heat rejected by the engine melts kg of ice. During this time, how much work is performed by the engine?