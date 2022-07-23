Next, calculate the energy required to cool water from 20.0°C to 0°C. Use the specific heat capacity of water, which is approximately 4.18 J/g°C. The formula to use is: \( Q = m \cdot c \cdot \Delta T \), where \( Q \) is the heat energy, \( m \) is the mass of the water, \( c \) is the specific heat capacity, and \( \Delta T \) is the change in temperature.