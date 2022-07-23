The dipole moment of the water molecule (H 2 O) is 6.17 × 10 − 30 6.17\(\times\)10^{-30} Cm. Consider a water molecule located at the origin whose dipole moment p p points in the + x +x -direction. A chlorine ion (Cl-), of charge − 1.60 × 10 − 19 -1.60\(\times\)10^{-19} C, is located at x = 3.00 × 10 − 9 x=3.00\(\times\)10^{-9} m. Find the magnitude and direction of the electric force that the water molecule exerts on the chlorine ion. Is this force attractive or repulsive? Assume that x x is much larger than the separation d d between the charges in the dipole, so that the approximate expression for the electric field along the dipole axis derived in Example 21.14 21.14 can be used.