An electric dipole with dipole moment p p p is in a uniform external electric field E E E. Show that for the stable orientation in part (b), the dipole's own electric field tends to oppose the external field. Note: Part (b) asked which of the orientations in part (a) is stable, and which is unstable? (Hint: Consider a small rotation away from the equilibrium position and see what happens.) Also, part (a) asked to find the orientations of the dipole for which the torque on the dipole is zero.