Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics25. Electric PotentialElectric Potential
2:19 minutes
Problem 23s
Textbook Question

Two large, parallel conducting plates carrying op­posite charges of equal magnitude are separated by 2.20 cm. (b) What is the potential difference between the two plates?

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Was this helpful?
7:33m

Watch next

Master Electric Potential with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
10:13
Anderson Video - Electric Potential Intro
Professor Anderson
120
03:00
Anderson Video - Electric Potential Units
Professor Anderson
94
04:10
Physics - E&M: Ch 38.1 Voltage Potential Understood (9 of 24) Potential Due to Multiple Charges%%%
Michel van Biezen
90
07:33
Electric Potential
Patrick Ford
1378
25
4
04:55
Finding the Electric Potential due to Two Point Charges
Physics Explained
115
33:16
Electric Potential
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
104
08:35
What is an Electric Potential ?
Physics Made Easy
148
02:54
Movement of Charges in Potential Fields
Patrick Ford
1010
15
5
07:31
Potential Due To Point Charges
Patrick Ford
1057
9
3
07:04
Potential Difference Between Two Charges
Patrick Ford
943
12
6
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.