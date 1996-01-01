Channels
25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential
Problem
At a certain distance from a point charge, the poten-tial and electric-field magnitude due to that charge are 4.98 V and 16.2 V/m, respectively. (Take V = 0 at infinity.) (a) What is the distance to the point charge?
Relevant Solution
5m
Related Practice
Anderson Video - Electric Potential Intro
by Professor Anderson
60 views
Anderson Video - Electric Potential Units
by Professor Anderson
35 views
Physics - E&M: Ch 38.1 Voltage Potential Understood (9 of 24) Potential Due to Multiple Charges%%%
by Michel van Biezen
38 views
Electric Potential
by Patrick Ford
271 views
6
3
Finding the Electric Potential due to Two Point Charges
by Physics Explained
60 views
Electric Potential
by The Organic Chemistry Tutor
47 views
What is an Electric Potential ?
by Physics Made Easy
74 views
Movement of Charges in Potential Fields
by Patrick Ford
217 views
4
4
Potential Due To Point Charges
by Patrick Ford
222 views
2
3
Potential Difference Between Two Charges
by Patrick Ford
222 views
6
6
