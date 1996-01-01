A small metal sphere, carrying a net charge of q_1 = -2.80 μC, is held in a stationary position by insulating supports. A second small metal sphere, with a net charge of q_2 = -7.80 μC and mass 1.50 g, is projected toward q_1. When the two spheres are 0.800 m apart, q_2, is moving toward q_1 with speed 22.0 m/s (Fig. E23.5). Assume that the two spheres can be treated as point charges. You can ignore the force of gravity. (a) What is the speed of q_2 when the spheres are 0.400 m apart?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Electric Potential Energy with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford