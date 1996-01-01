CALC. A metal sphere with radius r_a is supported on an insulating stand at the center of a hollow, metal, spherical shell with radius r_b. There is charge +q on the inner sphere and charge -q on the outer spherical shell. (a) Calculate the potential V(r) for (i) r < r_a; (ii) r_a < r < r_b; (iii) r > r_b. (Hint: The net potential is the sum of the potentials due to the individual spheres.) Take V to be zero when r is infinite. (b) Show that the potential of the inner sphere with respect to the outer is V_ab=q/(4πϵ_0 ) (1/r_a -1/r_b). (c) Use E_r=-∂V/∂r=(-∂/∂r) (1/(4πϵ_0 ) q/r)=[1/(4πϵ_0 )](q/r^2) and the result from part (a) to show that the electric field at any point between the spheres has magnitude E(r)=[V_ab/(1/r_a -1/r_b )](1/r^2) (d) Use E_r = [1/(4πϵ_0 )](q/r^2) and the result from part (a) to find the electric field at a point outside the larger sphere at a distance r from the center, where r > r_b. (e) Suppose the charge on the outer sphere is not -q but a negative charge of different magnitude, say -Q. Show that the answers for parts (b) and (c) are the same as before but the answer for part (d) is different.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Equipotential Surfaces with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford