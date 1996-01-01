Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Physics25. Electric PotentialElectric Potential
2:23 minutes
Problem 23d
Textbook Question

Two large, parallel conducting plates carrying op­posite charges of equal magnitude are separated by 2.20 cm. The surface charge density for each plate has magnitude 47.0 nC/m^2. (c) If the separation between the plates is doubled while the surface charge density is kept constant at the given value, what happens to the magnitude of the electric field and to the po­tential difference?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4views
Was this helpful?
7:33m

Watch next

Master Electric Potential with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.