Two large, parallel conducting plates carrying opposite charges of equal magnitude are separated by 2.20 cm. The surface charge density for each plate has magnitude 47.0 nC/m^2. (c) If the separation between the plates is doubled while the surface charge density is kept constant at the given value, what happens to the magnitude of the electric field and to the potential difference?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Electric Potential with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford