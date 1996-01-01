Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Physics25. Electric PotentialElectric Potential Energy
8:57 minutes
Problem 23d
Textbook Question

(a) How much work would it take to push two protons very slowly from a separation of 2.00x10^-10 m (a typical atomic distance) to 3.00x10^-15 m (a typical nuclear distance)? (b) If the protons are both released from rest at the closer distance in part (a), how fast are they moving when they reach their original separation?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3views
Was this helpful?
7:51m

Watch next

Master Electric Potential Energy with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.