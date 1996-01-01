(a) How much work would it take to push two protons very slowly from a separation of 2.00x10^-10 m (a typical atomic distance) to 3.00x10^-15 m (a typical nuclear distance)? (b) If the protons are both released from rest at the closer distance in part (a), how fast are they moving when they reach their original separation?
