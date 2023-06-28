BIO. Electrical Sensitivity of Sharks. Certain sharks can detect an electric field as weak as 1.0 μV/m. To grasp how weak this field is, if you wanted to produce it between two parallel metal plates by connecting an ordinary 1.5V AA battery across these plates, how far apart would the plates have to be?
1m
