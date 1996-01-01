A thin spherical shell with radius R_1 = 3.00 cm is concentric with a larger thin spherical shell with radius R_2 = 5.00 cm. Both shells are made of insulating material. The smaller shell has charge q_1 = +6.00 nC distributed uniformly over its surface, and the larger shell has charge q_2 = -9.00 nC distributed uniformly over its surface. Take the electric potential to be zero at an infinite distance from both shells. (a) What is the electric potential due to the two shells at the following distance from their common center: (i) r=0; (ii) r=4.00 cm; (iii) r=6.00 cm?
