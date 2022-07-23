A metal sphere with radius r a r_a ra is supported on an insulating stand at the center of a hollow, metal, spherical shell with radius r b r_b rb. There is charge + q +q +q on the inner sphere and charge − q -q −q on the outer spherical shell. Use E r = − ∂ V / ∂ r = ( − ∂ / ∂ r ) ( 1 / ( 4 π ϵ 0 ) q / r ) = [ 1 / ( 4 π ϵ 0 ) ] ( q / r 2 ) E_r=-∂V/∂r=(-∂/∂r) (1/(4πϵ_0 ) q/r)=[1/(4πϵ_0 )](q/r^2) and the result from part (a) to show that the electric field at any point between the spheres has magnitude E ( r ) = [ V a b / ( 1 / r a − 1 / r b ) ] ( 1 / r 2 ) E(r)=[V_ab/(1/r_a -1/r_b )](1/r^2) . Note: Part (a) asked to calculate the potential V ( r ) V(r) V(r) for (i) r < r a r < r_a r<ra; (ii) r a < r < r b r_a < r < r_b ra<r<rb; (iii) r > r b r > r_b r>rb. (Hint: The net potential is the sum of the potentials due to the individual spheres.) Take V V V to be zero when r r r is infinite..