A metal sphere with radius r a r_a is supported on an insulating stand at the center of a hollow, metal, spherical shell with radius r b r_b . There is charge + q +q on the inner sphere and charge − q -q on the outer spherical shell. Calculate the potential V ( r ) V(r) for (i) r < r a r < r_a ; (ii) r a < r < r b r_a < r < r_b ; (iii) r > r b r > r_b . (Hint: The net potential is the sum of the potentials due to the individual spheres.) Take V V to be zero when r r is infinite.