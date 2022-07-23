Two protons, starting several meters apart, are aimed directly at each other with speeds of m/s, measured relative to the earth. Find the maximum electric force that these protons will exert on each other.
A small particle has charge C and mass kg. It moves from point , where the electric potential is V, to point , where the electric potential is V. The electric force is the only force acting on the particle. The particle has speed m/s at point . What is its speed at point ? Is it moving faster or slower at than at ? Explain.
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Key Concepts
Electric Potential Energy
Conservation of Energy
Kinetic Energy
A particle with charge nC is in a uniform electric field directed to the left. The charge is released from rest and moves to the left; after it has moved cm, its kinetic energy is J. What is the work done by the electric force?
Two stationary point charges nC and nC are separated by a distance of cm. An electron is released from rest at a point midway between the two charges and moves along the line connecting the two charges. What is the speed of the electron when it is cm from the -nC charge?
Two protons are released from rest when they are nm apart. What is the maximum acceleration they will achieve and when does this acceleration occur?
A small metal sphere, carrying a net charge of μC, is held in a stationary position by insulating supports. A second small metal sphere, with a net charge of μC and mass g, is projected toward . When the two spheres are m apart, , is moving toward with speed m/s (Fig. E). Assume that the two spheres can be treated as point charges. You can ignore the force of gravity. What is the speed of when the spheres are m apart?
Point charges C and C are placed at adjacent corners of a square for which the length of each side is cm. Point is at the center of the square, and point is at the empty corner closest to . Take the electric potential to be zero at a distance far from both charges. (a) What is the electric potential at point a due to and ?