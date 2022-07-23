A particle with charge nC is in a uniform electric field directed to the left. The charge is released from rest and moves to the left; after it has moved cm, its kinetic energy is J. What is the work done by the electric force?
Two stationary point charges nC and nC are separated by a distance of cm. An electron is released from rest at a point midway between the two charges and moves along the line connecting the two charges. What is the speed of the electron when it is cm from the -nC charge?
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Key Concepts
Electric Force
Electric Potential Energy
Conservation of Energy
Two protons are released from rest when they are nm apart. What is the maximum acceleration they will achieve and when does this acceleration occur?
A small particle has charge C and mass kg. It moves from point , where the electric potential is V, to point , where the electric potential is V. The electric force is the only force acting on the particle. The particle has speed m/s at point . What is its speed at point ? Is it moving faster or slower at than at ? Explain.
Two point charges of equal magnitude are held a distance apart. Consider only points on the line passing through both charges. If the two charges have the same sign, find the location of all points (if there are any) at which (i) the potential (relative to infinity) is zero (is the electric field zero at these points?), and (ii) the electric field is zero (is the potential zero at these points?).
Two point charges nC and nC are m apart. Point is midway between them; point is m from and m from (Fig. E). Take the electric potential to be zero at infinity. Find the potential at point .
Point charges C and C are placed at adjacent corners of a square for which the length of each side is cm. Point is at the center of the square, and point is at the empty corner closest to . Take the electric potential to be zero at a distance far from both charges. (a) What is the electric potential at point a due to and ?