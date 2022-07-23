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Ch 25: Current, Resistance, and EMF
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 25: Current, Resistance, and EMFProblem 41b
Chapter 25, Problem 41b

A heart defibrillator is used to enable the heart to start beating if it has stopped. This is done by passing a large current of 12 A through the body at 25 V for a very short time, usually about 3.0 ms. How much energy is transferred?

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1
To find the energy transferred, we need to use the formula for electrical energy: \( E = V \times I \times t \), where \( E \) is the energy in joules, \( V \) is the voltage in volts, \( I \) is the current in amperes, and \( t \) is the time in seconds.
First, ensure all units are consistent. The time given is 3.0 ms, which needs to be converted to seconds. Since 1 ms = 0.001 seconds, 3.0 ms = 0.003 seconds.
Substitute the given values into the formula: \( V = 25 \) volts, \( I = 12 \) amperes, and \( t = 0.003 \) seconds.
Calculate the product \( V \times I \times t \) to find the energy transferred.
The result will give you the energy transferred in joules, which is the amount of energy delivered by the defibrillator during the 3.0 ms pulse.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Current

Electric current is the flow of electric charge through a conductor, measured in amperes (A). In the context of a defibrillator, a large current of 12 A is used to stimulate the heart muscle, helping it to resume its normal rhythm. Understanding current is crucial for calculating the energy transferred during the defibrillation process.
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Voltage

Voltage, measured in volts (V), is the potential difference that drives the flow of electric current through a circuit. In a defibrillator, a voltage of 25 V is applied to the body to create the necessary conditions for current flow. Voltage is essential for determining the power and energy involved in the defibrillation process.
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Energy Transfer

Energy transfer in electrical systems is calculated using the formula: Energy = Power × Time, where Power = Voltage × Current. For the defibrillator, the energy transferred can be found by multiplying the power (25 V × 12 A) by the duration of the current flow (3.0 ms). This concept is key to understanding how much energy is delivered to the heart during defibrillation.
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Related Practice
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A typical small flashlight contains two batteries, each having an emf of 1.5 V, connected in series with a bulb having resistance 17 Ω. If the batteries last for 5.0 h, what is the total energy delivered to the bulb?

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Consider the circuit of Fig. E25.30 Show that the power output of the 16.0 V battery equals the overall rate of consumption of electrical energy in the rest of the circuit.

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Consider the circuit of Fig. E25.30. At what rate is electrical energy being converted to other forms in the 8.0 V battery?

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A typical small flashlight contains two batteries, each having an emf of 1.5 V, connected in series with a bulb having resistance 17 Ω. If the internal resistance of the batteries is negligible, what power is delivered to the bulb?

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The battery for a certain cell phone is rated at 3.70 V. According to the manufacturer, it can produce 3.15 × 104 J of electrical energy, enough for 5.25 h of operation, before needing to be recharged. Find the average current that this cell phone draws when turned on.

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Electric eels generate electric pulses along their skin that can be used to stun an enemy when they come into contact with it. Tests have shown that these pulses can be up to 500 V and produce currents of 80 mA (or even larger). A typical pulse lasts for 10 ms. What power and how much energy are delivered to the unfortunate enemy with a single pulse, assuming a steady current?

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